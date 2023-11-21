Feast of generosity: Menasha Church and volunteers unite to serve thousands on Thanksgiving

Christ the Rock church in Menasha is gearing up to serve over 3,000 meals on Thanksgiving, including 2,800 home deliveries and 400-600 in-person diners in Appleton.

With a history of community service spanning over 20 years, the church has seen an increase in deliveries since last year.

Pastor Micah Neely shares how grateful he is to the community for making this possible.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This Menasha church is preparing to serve thousands of meals on Thanksgiving Day.

“It takes a lot of volunteers to pull off a meal like this. We have about 500 volunteer roles,” said Neely.

With 2,800 home deliveries all across the Fox Valley and between 400-600 diners in Appleton, it takes a village to get everything ready. But it didn’t start out that way.

“We’ve been doing the meal for over 20 some years. It started with just a group of ladies that would make a meal for the community and then just grew from there,” said Neely.

Since last year, their deliveries have gone up by 500 meals.

“Could be food cost, it also could be the Packers game and more people getting the meal delivered,” said Neely.

Micah says the church is able to pull this off because of so much help in the neighborhood.

“There’s people all over the community that come to serve and to be served and we can be able to celebrate together a day of gratitude,” said Neely.

The window to sign up for delivery has ended, but anyone is welcome at Appleton's Grand Meridian banquet hall from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day to get a meal.

In Appleton, Olivia Acree NBC 26.

