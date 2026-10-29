APPLETON (NBC 26) — Election Day is just five days away, and Fox Cities voters are making their final preparations before heading to the polls. But in Appleton, many residents aren't waiting until Tuesday to make their voices heard.

Early in-person voting is drawing more residents than during the 2022 general election, according to Appleton City Clerk Amy Molitor.

WATCH THE FULL BROADCAST STORY HERE:

Election Day nears: What Fox Cities voters need to know before heading to the polls

For Appleton resident Karen Alsbach, beating the Election Day rush took less than 10 minutes.

"You could wait in a line for Starbucks longer than it took me to vote today," Alsbach said.

And she's not alone.

"So based on in person absentee voting, we are seeing a higher turnout than we did in the 2022 general election," Molitor said.

Early voting deadlines are approaching

While many voters are getting their ballots in early, time is running out for those hoping to vote before Election Day.

Thursday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m. is the deadline for most voters to request an absentee ballot by mail.

In Appleton, early in-person voting continues on the sixth floor of City Hall until noon Friday, Oct. 30.

For voters who have already received an absentee ballot, there's another important deadline: completed ballots must be received by the municipal clerk no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. Simply having a ballot postmarked by that date is not enough.

Voters can visit MyVote Wisconsin to track their absentee ballot, check their registration status and find information about voting options in their community.

Voters weigh in on what's on the ballot

For some Fox Cities residents, voting early isn't just about avoiding long lines. It's about having a say in issues they believe will impact their communities.

"You know, the referendums, I feel, are extremely important," early voter Linda Welch said.

Alsbach also pointed to one of the referendum questions on the ballot, involving government authority to close churches during a public emergency, as an issue that stood out to her.

"Having the right to, closed churches in the event of a public emergency. So that was very important to me," Alsbach said.

Along with choosing candidates for elected office, Wisconsin voters will weigh in on proposed constitutional amendments. Voters may also see additional local referendum questions depending on where they live.

Residents can review the questions and candidates appearing on their specific ballot by visiting MyVote Wisconsin before heading to the polls.

What voters need to bring on Election Day

For those planning to vote Tuesday, election officials say knowing where to go and having the right documents ready can make the process easier.

Wisconsin voters must present an acceptable photo ID when casting their ballot.

Those who aren't registered still have an opportunity to do so.

"They can also register at their polling place on Election Day if they're not already registered to vote," Molitor said.

Although the deadline to register online or by mail passed Oct. 14, eligible voters can still register in person at their municipal clerk's office through 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, or at their assigned polling place on Election Day.

Anyone registering or updating their address at the polls must provide an acceptable proof-of-residence document showing their name and current residential address.

Residents can use MyVote Wisconsin to check whether they're registered, find their polling location and access information about registration requirements.

Election workers prepare for Tuesday

As voters continue casting early ballots, election workers are preparing for those who plan to wait until Tuesday.

Appleton election inspector Kathy Van Boxtel has spent more than 30 years helping residents through the voting process.

After decades of working elections, she says the importance of participating hasn't changed.

"Every election is important to everybody, so come out and vote," Van Boxtel said.

Polls across Wisconsin will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Before heading to the polls, visit myvote.wi.gov to find your assigned polling place, check your registration status and preview your ballot.