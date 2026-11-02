APPLETON (NBC 26) — With Election Day just hours away, Fox Cities voters have a few important things to check before heading to the polls Tuesday.

From finding the correct polling location to making sure they have the necessary identification, preparing ahead of time can help voters avoid unexpected issues when they arrive.

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Election Day in Wisconsin: Where to vote, what to bring and last-minute deadlines

Here's what Wisconsin voters need to know before casting their ballots.

Where can I find my polling place?

Voters can visit MyVote Wisconsin to find their assigned polling location.

By entering their address, voters can check their registration status, locate their polling place and preview a sample ballot to see which races and questions they'll be voting on.

Polling locations can vary depending on where someone lives, so voters should verify their assigned location before heading out.

Can I still register to vote on Election Day?

Yes. Eligible Wisconsin residents can register to vote at their polling place on Tuesday, even if they missed earlier registration deadlines.

Appleton City Clerk Amy Molitor emphasized that voters who haven't registered still have an opportunity to participate.

"They can also register at their polling place on Election Day if they're not already registered to vote," Molitor said.

Anyone registering for the first time or updating their registration will need to provide proof of residence showing their name and current address.

Acceptable documents can include a qualifying utility bill, bank statement or Wisconsin driver's license with a current address. Certain documents can also be presented electronically, such as a qualifying bill displayed on a smartphone.

What do I need to bring if I'm already registered?

Voters who are already registered at their current address generally do not need to bring proof of residence again.

However, Wisconsin requires an acceptable photo ID to receive a regular ballot at the polls.

Common examples include a qualifying Wisconsin driver's license, Wisconsin state identification card or U.S. passport.

The address on a voter's photo ID does not need to match their current address. Voters can review the complete list of acceptable identification on the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.

Once voters arrive at their assigned polling location, election workers will verify their information and identification before issuing a ballot.

When are absentee ballots due?

Voters who requested an absentee ballot but haven't returned it yet are running out of time.

In Wisconsin, completed absentee ballots must be received by the appropriate election officials no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, to be counted.

That means simply putting a ballot in the mail or having it postmarked on Election Day is not enough.

Voters who still have an absentee ballot at home should contact their municipal clerk to confirm where and how they can return it before the deadline.

Before returning an absentee ballot, voters should also double-check that the certificate envelope includes their signature, their witness's signature and the witness's address. Missing information can prevent a ballot from being counted.

What should I expect when I arrive at the polls?

After arriving at their assigned polling location, voters will be asked to state their name and address and present an acceptable photo ID.

Election workers will then ask voters to sign the poll book before issuing their ballot.

Anyone who needs to register or update their registration should tell an election worker upon arrival.

What time do polls open and close?

Polls across Wisconsin will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Voters can use the following resources to prepare:

For Fox Cities residents, taking a few minutes to verify their polling location, registration and identification requirements can help make Election Day go more smoothly.