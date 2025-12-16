Elderly driver dies after crashing into Appleton building

APPLETON (NBC 26) — An 82-year-old man died Monday morning after his vehicle crashed into the rear of a building in Appleton following what police believe was a medical emergency.

Appleton police officers responded to the crash at 11:31 a.m. in the 800 block of West Wisconsin Avenue after receiving reports that a vehicle had struck a building and the driver was slumped over the wheel.

When officers arrived, they found the elderly man behind the wheel of his vehicle. He was unresponsive and not breathing. Responders discovered the man was wearing a do-not-resuscitate bracelet.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it appears the driver may have suffered a medical event before the crash occurred. No other vehicles or people were struck or injured in the incident.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

This story was reported by a journalist with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.