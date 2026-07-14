Dump truck driver dies in Appleton crash

UPDATE #2: Appleton police have released more information about a Tuesday afternoon crash involving a dump truck on Highway 441.

According to police, emergency crews were dispatched at around 12:20 p.m. to southbound Highway 441 near Telulah Avenue for an overturned dump truck.

The driver died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

Police also thanked passing drivers who stopped to assist at what they described as a “very challenging” crash scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.

NBC 26's Kyle Langellier will have more on this story coming up at NBC 26 News at 5 and 6.

UPDATE: All lanes have reopened.

A Wisconsin State Patrol official tells NBC 26 the crash was fatal and is under investigation.

NBC 26's Kyle Langellier will have more on this story coming up at NBC 26 News at 6.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A crash on southbound Highway 441 at Calumet Street is causing traffic delays Tuesday afternoon in Appleton.

Police are asking drivers to use alternative routes and expect delays in the area as the roadway is now fully closed.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the closure is expected to last more than two hours.