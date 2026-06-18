Driver killed after dump truck breaks loose in Appleton crash

UPDATE: One person was killed Thursday afternoon in Appleton after a dump truck being towed broke loose and hit a vehicle, police said.

Authorities said the tow truck veered into the median, causing the dump truck to detach, tip over and strike a vehicle stopped in westbound traffic.

The driver of that vehicle died at the scene. Their name has not been released.

Appleton police and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A "significant" crash is impacting WIS 441 and surrounding intersections in Appleton, according to the Appleton Police Department.

Police say intersections impacted include Calumet Street at WIS 441, Calumet Street at Eisenhower Drive and Calumet Street at Stoney Brook Road.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as NBC 26 learns more.