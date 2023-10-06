'Drive for a cure': Bergrstrom Automotive raising money for breast cancer research

APPLETON (NBC26) — Bergrstrom Automotive kicked off its annual Drive for a Cure event in Appleton Friday, to raise money for breast cancer research.

Participants got to take a free test-drives in some of the dealership's cars on a 12-mile course, with Bergstrom donating a dollar to the Medical College of Wisconsin's Cancer Center for every mile driven.

Vice President of Operations Scott Komp says he thinks it's important for Bergstrom to give back, and help fight a disease that has impacted countless lives.

“Most families or a lot of families are affected by [breast cancer], and [it's] something we feel very strongly about," he said, "It’s something near and dear to the hearts of everybody in this area and we want to give back to the community and back to the consumers as much as possible and help cure it.”

Komp says drive for a cure has raised more than half-a-million dollars over the years, and encourages people to come out for the final day of the event in Oshkosh on Saturday.