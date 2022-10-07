Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodAppleton

Actions

Downtown Appleton holds 'Ladies Night Out' event

Posted at 10:31 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 23:31:35-04

APPLETON, Wis. (NBC 26) — Ladies only!

Downtown Appleton held a 'Ladies Night Out' event on Thursday evening.

Women ages 21 and over could go shopping after hours with in-store specials and discounts, enjoy tastes of wine, and do more fun activities.

"We have this event every year," Lillians of Appleton store owner Kara Manuel said. "So I think this might be our fifth that we've done it. It's really a popular event and awesome time, and it feels like fall today. So ladies are excited to get out and have a little fun."

Manuel says there were ten locations along College Avenue that were part of the event.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New Showdown Promo(a).JPG

Watch the Game Live - Get the Latest Scores - Up-to-Date Game Coverage & More!