Downtown Appleton holds 'Ladies Night Out' event

APPLETON, Wis. (NBC 26) — Ladies only!

Downtown Appleton held a 'Ladies Night Out' event on Thursday evening.

Women ages 21 and over could go shopping after hours with in-store specials and discounts, enjoy tastes of wine, and do more fun activities.

"We have this event every year," Lillians of Appleton store owner Kara Manuel said. "So I think this might be our fifth that we've done it. It's really a popular event and awesome time, and it feels like fall today. So ladies are excited to get out and have a little fun."

Manuel says there were ten locations along College Avenue that were part of the event.