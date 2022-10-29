Donation to Hmong students helps bridge digital divide

APPLETON — Students ranging from 3rd to 10th grade gathered on Thursday evening in the welcome center at the Appleton Area School District.

The students were part of an after school tutoring group run by the United Hmong American Association. The group was celebrating a $10,000 donation from the AT&T foundation.

The goal of the grant is to help support academic programs, digital literacy, and computer access for Hmong youth in Appleton.

The United Hmong American Association started over a decade ago as a group of young professionals that wanted to give students a chance to find mentors and learn about different career paths.

Now, the group is working to help bridge the digital divide gaps by providing computer access, tutoring, digital technology skills, and training for both students and parents.

"Our mission is to empower Hmong youth to become successful, contributing members of their community," said Dr. Thai Xiong, Vice President of the UHAA board.

Dr. Xiong also said that digital learning skills have become even more important to students during the pandemic.

"In our technological age, that includes providing access to digital skills and resources Hmong youth need for academic success as many Hmong families do not have a computer at home," said Dr. Xiong.