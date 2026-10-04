DARBOY (NBC 26) — Fans at Game Day Sports Bar in Darboy had plenty to cheer for Sunday — with the Packers and Brewers both in action.

The rare doubleheader brought fans out for a full day of football, baseball, food and time with friends and family.

"I've been in the predicament before.. It's October so it happens," Zak King said.

For many fans, watching both teams was just part of the fun. The bigger draw was spending the day together.

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Darboy sports bar buzzes as Packers and Brewers play on the same Sunday

"It's just fun to hang out. I'm hanging out with my sister. So we're just enjoying the day," King said.

Inside the bar, the energy was high as fans followed the Packers while also keeping tabs on the Brewers' playoff run.

"It's been really exciting to be out. The atmosphere has been just so amazing. The energy is high. I couldn't ask for a better place to spend my Sunday," Natalie Walker said.

Game Day Sports Bar was packed throughout the day, with fans watching the games and soaking in the atmosphere. Staff were so busy keeping up with the crowd that they didn't even have time to stop and talk — a sign of just how much excitement was inside.

And for fans like King, supporting both Wisconsin teams was a must.

"I love the Brewers. So you gotta represent," King said.

Whether they came for the Packers, the Brewers, or simply the chance to spend a Sunday surrounded by friends and family, fans said there was no better place to take in the action.

"Just really excited to be here. Watch the Packers, spend time with friends and family, and have a good day," Walker said.