Council votes on one of three proposed safety recommendations for Downtown Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Police and the City of Appleton are trying to prevent more violence downtown. One of their three proposals to do so was voted on by the council.



Appleton officials are trying to prevent more violence downtown, after multiple shootings earlier this winter.

They recommended more streetlights downtown, requiring cameras and cooperation at businesses that serve alcohol; and limiting food truck hours.

Council approved the $15,000 addition of more streetlights on Walnut Street.

In February, police and the City of Appleton announced three proposals to make downtown safer. The Common Council voted on one of them.

The council voted to increase lighting on select city streets. That was one of three recommendations made by the city and police to alleviate crime after dark. Mayor Jake Woodford explained that patterns of violence made this a necessary step for downtown.

“Anytime we start to see patterns happening in our community that’s a sign to us that something is not working,” said Mayor Jake Woodford, City of Appleton.

The three safety recommendations are more streetlights downtown, requiring cameras and cooperation at businesses that serve alcohol; and limiting food truck hours. A worrisome recommendation for food truck owners.

“It feels that all the sudden we’ve been targeted,” said Alejandro Morales, Diablos Taqueria Owner.

Mayor Woodford says the issue is the gathering of crowds at and around bar closing time.

“That can be a recipe for fights, disturbances, other kinds of issues, confrontations,” said Mayor Woodford.

The lights voted through will be added along Walnut Street. City public works estimates adding the lights would be $15,000 plus yearly upkeep. And say, “Enhanced visibility could positively impact the safety of the Walnut Street corridor and has been identified by Appleton police department as one strategy to mitigate issues recently experienced in the area," said Appleton DPW.

Recommendations involving the cameras and food truck hours are still in the works.

“Try and find solutions that are collaborative and responsive to what’s happening downtown,” said Mayor Woodford.

The lights on Walnut Street are the first approved safety recommendation but Mayor Woodford says the city will continue to work on the other two.