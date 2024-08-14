City of Appleton reiterates available resources for neighbors hit by flooding

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The city of Appleton wants people to know that there are resources available for neighbors who were hit by flooding last month.

City leaders say insurance policies for many homeowners have provided limited coverage for their losses.

They also say Appleton, Outagamie County, nor the state of Wisconsin have individual financial assistance programs.

Appleton's flooding did not meet the minimum standards for help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The city says in order to quality for FEMA funds, criteria including minimum thresholds for number of properties and extent of damage must be met. In addition, the U.S. president must make a disaster declaration.

United Way 211 and Rebuilding Together Fox Valley have put together a list of potential resources neighbors in need can refer to.