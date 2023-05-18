City of Appleton announces partnership to transform City Center Plaza

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A new announcement from the City of Appleton and a development partner could signal what's to come for a downtown mall on College Avenue.

The City of Appleton and Dark Horse Development alongside Boldt announced on Thursday a partnership to revitalize the property.

City Center Plaza will have a name change to Fox Commons as part of the transformation.

Redevelopment in the area will include housing, healthcare, wellness, retail, commercial office, food, and beverage.

"Our goal is for Fox Commons to become an urban hub in the center of a thriving central business district. We hope this project will be a catalyst for others to invest in downtown and attract continued growth in the area," stated Alex Brewer, Vice-President of Real Estate at Boldt.

Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford says the city is proud to partner in the project.

"A project as ambitious as this one, reimagining a downtown mall, requires vision, hard work, commitment to the community, and most important of all, partnership,” said Mayor Woodford.

A development agreement will be reviewed at a Community and Economic Development Committee meeting on May 24.

