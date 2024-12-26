Christmas spirit shines in Appleton as locals give back to the community

We Care Meals: For over 30 years, Ed Rathsack and volunteers have hosted a Christmas dinner in Appleton, creating a welcoming space for those spending the holiday alone

APPLETON, Wis. — Christmas is a time for giving, and in Appleton, local residents and businesses are embodying the holiday spirit by volunteering their time and resources to help others in need.

For over 30 years, Ed Rathsack, founder of We Care Meals, has worked alongside local vendors and volunteers to host a Christmas dinner, funded largely out of their own pockets. The event provides a warm and welcoming space for individuals who may otherwise spend the holiday alone.

“If you’ve ever been alone on holidays, it’s hard,” said Rathsack. “A soldier or veteran can tell you that it’s very hard on a holiday.”

The dinner, which began at 11 a.m., drew hundreds of attendees and volunteers alike, all coming together to celebrate the season of giving.

Meanwhile, another Appleton establishment, The Cozzy Corner, joined in the holiday generosity. The soul food restaurant opened its doors to serve free meals to anyone in need.

“We were just sitting back and said we ain’t got nothing to do for Christmas, so might as well open up the restaurant and give back,” said owner Phillep A. Bennett Jr.

Starting at 11:30 a.m., The Cozzy Corner served up soul food to a steady stream of grateful guests. Bennett, who is no stranger to volunteering in the community, emphasized the importance of giving back.

“This is a real special place to be,” he said. “That’s why I wanted to live here, be a part of this community. I’ve volunteered at the Salvation Army, Toys for Tots. We do a lot of volunteering, so to have those outlets that give back to people in need is very important.”

Appleton’s holiday initiatives, including efforts by organizations like the Salvation Army, highlight the strong sense of community and generosity that thrives here.

The We Care Meals dinner and The Cozzy Corner’s free service are testaments to the enduring gift of giving — a gift that continues to unite and uplift the community.

