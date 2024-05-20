Changes coming to the Appleton July 4th fireworks celebration this year

APPLETON (NBC 26) — If you're going to watch the July 4 fireworks celebration in Appleton this year, there are some changes.

Following the departure of the Appleton Jaycees, the city of Appleton announced in a news release that the city's Parks and Recreation Department is holding this year's fireworks on July 3 at Memorial Park.

The city says unlike in years past, the 2024 event is alcohol-free (unless you have a valid permit, no alcohol is allowed in the parks). In addition, no food or drinks will be for sale, and there will be no live music.

Festival Foods will continue to be the event's main sponsor.

The Appleton Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:45 p.m. on July 3.

“While the format may be slightly different this year, we're dedicated to providing a fantastic experience for our community," Park and Rec Director Dean Gazza said in the release. "We're incredibly grateful to Festival Foods for their sponsorship, and we look forward to celebrating Independence Day together!”

“Our company has a long history of supporting 4th of July celebrations in Wisconsin, and we are happy to continue,” Festival Foods President & CEO Mark Skogen said in the release. “Come join us as we bring families and communities together to celebrate our nation’s independence.”