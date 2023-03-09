Celebrating women of aviation week

APPLETON (NBC 26) — During Women's History Month, a week is dedicated to celebrating the women of aviation.

The women at the Appleton International Airport are becoming the role models that they always wished for in a male-dominated industry.

“Once it's in your blood, it's in your blood," is how Dee Eubanks, station manager for Allegiant Air, describes working in aviation.

A male-dominated field was not going to stop her. She started her journey in aviation as a flight attendant but wanted to see the whole picture.

“Came as a second career and never looked back,” said Eubanks.

Like women in many other fields, Dee said that the makeup of aviation was much different when she got started compared to now.

“Growing up, women were basically only able to be flight attendants. Now we see the whole spectrum,” said Eubanks.

As the station manager, Dee said she loves how every day is different, and that she knows what it takes to get a plane in the air.

“Even on your worst day, when you get that plane up, it’s like yes… it’s up safe and sound,” said Eubanks.

She shared her advice to all women, not just those looking into aviation.

“You're never too old to change your career, and you're never too young to look forward into a career,” said Eubanks.

Support for women of aviation in Northeast Wisconsin doesn't stop at the Appleton Airport.

According to Jared Huss, director of aeronautics for Fox Valley Technical College, the school has more than four times the national average of women in aviation-related programming.

But at the airport, Hollie Foley, the Appleton International Airport marketing specialist, shared that 40% of the airport's staff are women.

“A lot of people think women in aviation, and they associate the front counters or flight attendants but here that's not the case,” said Foley.

Foley and Dee both hope to only see that number grow.

Each year, the week celebrates women of aviation to mark the anniversary of the world's first female pilot license given on March 8, 1910.