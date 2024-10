APPLETON (NBC 26) — A body was recovered on the Fox River on Friday, said the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office in a press release.

Just before 11:20 a.m., crews were called to the Fox River near E. Banta Court in the City of Appleton for reports of a body found in the water.

The body was retrieved and identified as a 68-year-old male from Appleton who had been previously reported missing to authorities.

Foul play is not suspected and the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.