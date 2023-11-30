Big changes coming: In 2025 the Appleton airport will be twice its size

An expansion project that will nearly double the size of the Appleton airport was announced by airport leaders.

Nearly one million people travel through the airport each year. The project should better the experience through increased amenities and convenience.

If you fly in or out of the Appleton airport, you're going to see some big changes coming soon. I'm your Appleton neighborhood reporter Olivia Acree at the airport with a look at the new project that will double its size.

Wednesday was a big day at the Appleton airport.

“Thank you so much for joining us as we elevate Appleton international airport,” said Weber.

They broke ground on a $66 million, 47,000 square-foot expansion of the main concourse.

“We're really excited about bringing a welcoming, convenient airport experience to all members in Northeast Wisconsin,” said Weber.

Airport director Abe Weber said the project came after seeing serious growth since around 2016. Almost a million people fly in and out of here every year, so they hope this project makes the project experience elevated.

“This is the project that is going to make or break our airport,” said Nelson.

County executive Tom Nelson is hoping it brings the yearly economic activity from 700 million up to a billion dollars.

“That only happens with a strong community that has supported us through thick and thin,” said Nelson.

The groundbreaking begins phase one of the project. That includes adding gates, a biergarten, bigger restrooms and lots of other services.

“Down the line we're gonna look at our ticketing, our baggage makeup, baggage claim, front drive lanes, all areas that are affected by our growth and development,” said Weber.

All upgrades to the airport will support four main pillars.

“That's inspiring innovation, connecting our community through universal design, environmental stewardship: how we can reduce our carbon footprint and then above all else, exceptional customer experience,” said Weber.

While the project is getting underway it won't be completed until 2025. The money used for this project is coming from grants and budgeted dollars. In Appleton, Olivia Acree NBC 26.