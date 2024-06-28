Bernie Sanders visits Kaukauna; what brings the senator to Northeast Wisconsin?

APPLETON (NBC 26) — With the nation’s eyes on the presidential debate, another politician took center stage in Northeast Wisconsin. Bernie Sanders held a rally at the Plumbers and Steamfitters Union in Kaukauna.



Senator Bernie Sanders held a rally in Kaukauna for a large crowd.

Senator Sanders said he's happy to get on the road in Wisconsin and says he understands it is a very important state in the election.

Of the crowd, Sanders says he wants to learn from the working class what he can do for them.

"Why am I here?”, Senator Sanders said as he opened his rally. “I will tell you, but first it's about 300 degrees in Washington D.C.”

Before Senator Sanders began, I was able to speak with him in a one-on-one interview.

I asked the same question. Why Kaukauna?

"I enjoy getting out to rural areas,” Senator Sanders said. “Talking to working people about what we have to do to improve life for the working class of this country."

A large crowd filled the union hall as Senator Sanders addressed the crowd and answered questions.

Sanders is making multiple stops across our state this week.

"I am not unmindful that Wisconsin is a battleground state,” Sanders said. “I want to do what I can to see that President Biden is reelected."

From Kaukauna, Senator Sanders heads up to Stevens Point for a rally on Friday.

"I love it!”, Senator Sanders told me. “I mean I’ve got to tell you the truth, this is what I love doing. It's a lot more fun than being in Washington D.C.”

Elsewhere on a big night with the presidential debate, the Republican Party of Brown County is also gearing up for a pivotal election year.

"We're opening a new office on the west side of Green Bay,” said Chairman, Doug Reich. “We're having a launch party tonight. That office is going to expand and extend our outreach efforts within Brown County."

Like the debate and rally, we will continue to keep you updated with the latest with all things election until the big day in November.

