APPLETON (NBC 26) — Christmas magic is coming to downtown Appleton Tuesday night, but before thousands of spectators line College Avenue, organizers, volunteers and local organizations are working behind the scenes to make sure everything is ready.

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Appleton prepares for its annual Christmas parade

From decorating floats to coordinating parade participants and preparing safety measures, months of planning are coming together for one of Appleton's biggest holiday traditions.

Bringing a message to life

For The Salvation Army, preparing for this year's parade means more than decorating a float. It's an opportunity to share a message of hope with the community.

Lydia Singleton, development and community relations director for The Salvation Army, says bringing the organization's vision to life has been a team effort.

"Our designer, Caitlin Rose, she came up with an amazing concept for us," Singleton said. "And Timber Innovations, thankfully, gave us our trailer for the float. So it's just, it's really a collaboration."

The float features a door, symbolizing the organization's commitment to helping people during difficult times.

"We want it to represent when a person is at a hard moment in their life, and they think all the other doors are closed. The Salvation Army door is always open," Singleton said.

Months of planning come down to the final details

The Salvation Army is just one of 86 units participating in this year's Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade, which will also feature more than 20 bands.

Meghan Warner, the parade liaison, says preparations begin long before the holiday season.

"So we meet in August, and we select the theme for the year," Warner said.

As parade day approaches, organizers are now focused on the finishing touches, including making sure participants know where to go and when to arrive.

"We were just working on getting the communication out to the participants, making sure they come on time," Warner said. "They're there and ready to go."

Organizers estimate the parade draws around 80,000 spectators, with crowds filling College Avenue from the curb to downtown businesses.

The parade route stretches along College Avenue from State Street to Drew Street.

Keeping spectators safe

While organizers prepare the floats, bands and parade lineup, the Appleton Police Department is coordinating safety measures for the large crowds expected downtown.

Chris Biese, operations coordinator for the Appleton Police Department, says preparations involve multiple law enforcement agencies, community volunteers and city departments.

This year, police will also implement new Meridian vehicle barriers to strengthen security along the parade route.

Biese says the goal is to allow families to enjoy the celebration while knowing safety preparations are happening behind the scenes.

"Grab your family, come on down, enjoy the show, and know that we're doing everything possible in the background to keep the event safe," Biese said.

Police are also encouraging spectators to review traffic restrictions and road closures ahead of time through the city's and police department's online updates.

A family tradition spanning generations

For Warner, the parade is more than an annual community celebration. It's a family legacy.

Her grandfather served as parade chairman, followed by her father and now her brother. Warner has continued that tradition by involving her husband and children in parade-day preparations.

Although her role behind the scenes means she experiences the parade differently than she did growing up, Warner says the magic is still there.

"But now it's just seeing the faces of the kids and the crowd and the parents and celebrating that moment. So it's just a different kind of magic in the air," Warner said.

What to know before you go

The Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade begins Tuesday, November 24, at 7 p.m.

Spectators can begin setting up along the parade route at noon, but organizers say anyone setting out chairs or other belongings must remain with their items.

A Santa Scamper and pre-parade festivities are also scheduled ahead of the main event.

Organizers encourage families to arrive early, explore downtown businesses and enjoy the start of the holiday season.