At The Pawffee Shop, coffee, cats, and community come together for a cause

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Pawffee Shop, nestled in Appleton, is a place for cat lovers and coffee enthusiasts alike.

According to co-owner Leah Enking, the Pawffee Shop was born out of a shared dream with Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary.

"We both kind of had the dream that this is kind of what we want to do," said Enking.

Popping up all over the country are places just like the Pawffee Shop. The shop has a full-service coffee bar, but the real magic happens on the other side of the coffee counter. Step into the cat lounge, and you'll find a sanctuary filled with adoptable cats from the Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary.

Enking emphasized the importance of providing a cage-free and relaxed environment for the cats.

"The cage-free environment is so much different than, you know, a shelter. This kind of gives them a really relaxed area for the cats to be themselves," said Enking.

The goal is to showcase the cats' full personalities and eventually find them their forever homes.

Bethany Serwe, a frequent visitor turned volunteer, shared her experience:

"Everybody here loves the cats, which I’ve always loved cats, but everybody here is so friendly,” said Serwe. “Just knowing that I’m helping the cats and helping the community as well."

Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary is currently in need of donations to support its mission.

"They are actually temporarily going to be closing for a week or two just to kind of save on some of their staff costs," said Enking.

So, whether you're a cat lover or a coffee enthusiast, come visit, grab a coffee, and make a difference. You can also donate to Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary here.