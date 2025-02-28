Watch Now
Arrest made in connection to 2022 overdose death in Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A 31-year-old Menasha man was arrested on Thursday as the result of an investigation into a 2022 overdose death, according to the Appleton Police Department.

Police say Julius J. Elmer is charged with first degree reckless homicide — following an investigation into a drug overdose that claimed the life of a 42-year-old Appleton resident in August of 2022, in the 500 block of E. Winnebago St.

Elmer is in custody at the Outagamie County Jail. Appleton Police said they will not release additional information regarding this investigation at this time.

