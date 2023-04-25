Arrest made in Appleton shots fired incident

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A 23-year-old Appleton man was arrested and confined on Monday in connection to a shots-fired incident that occurred on April 14.

Appleton Police Department officers responded to the area of North Linwood Avenue and West Pershing Street on April 14 for multiple reports of gunshots, according to a police media release.

Officers were able to locate physical evidence confirming the reports and established a perimeter until it was determined the incident was no longer ongoing with no injuries or property damage reported.

Several neighborhood witnesses reported to police a vehicle description and direction of travel. Officers were able to locate a suspect vehicle parked at a nearby residence.

On Monday, April 25, investigations from the Special Investigations Unit of the Appleton Police Department arrested and confined Francisco Javier Alvarado, 23, of Appleton.

According to the Appleton Police, a weapon and additional ammunition were recovered from the residence where Alvarado was located.

Alvarado was confined in the Outagamie County Jail for two counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, two counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

The Appleton Police Department thanked the community in a release for their assistance in providing immediate, actionable information and camera footage to officers on scene.