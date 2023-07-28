Appleton's Soda Bar brings first 'dirty soda' shop to Wisconsin.

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The popular "dirty soda" phenomenon that originated out west has found its way to Wisconsin, making its debut in Appleton.

Brittney Anderson, a former Arizona resident, missed the experience of sipping on a dirty soda. These shops mix regular sodas with various syrups, creams, and other ingredients. She took matters into her own hands and decided to bring the trend to her new town.

"I would make them at home all the time at parties with friends, and then one day, I was like, you know what, we need one here, let's do it," said Brittney.

Just two months later, Brittney and her friends successfully launched "Soda Bar."

Ryan Allred, one of her partners, said, "It was a very quick put-together. We thought we weren't expecting to go so quick."

The trend of dirty soda began in Utah, popularized by chains like Swig and Fiiz and it took root within the Mormon community. The Book of Mormon prohibits the consumption of alcohol, tea, and coffee, but it allows soda as a source of caffeine.

“An alternative to just a standard coffee alcohol you know that that’s kind of been the standard go-to for socialization,” said Rod Richardson, a co-owner.

At Soda Bar, there is no shortage of drink options. Customers can enjoy concoctions like the "Shark Bait" and "Dr. McDreamy" among many others.

"Shark Bait" is the favorite of Brittney’s daughters, who are Soda Bars’ biggest fans.

“Our mom has been a bus driver, a teacher and this is just big that she’s opening up a business and I’m just really happy,” said Reese Anderson, Brittney’s daughter.

As Soda Bar had its soft opening, the response from the Appleton community was overwhelming. They served more than 300 sodas a day, and hope that number continues to grow.