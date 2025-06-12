Appleton's Octoberfest 2025 music lineup revealed

APPLETON (NBC 26) — 19 bands of several genres will be performing at Appleton's Octoberfest this year, taking place on September 27.

The License to Cruise event, one of Appleton's largest car shows, will kickoff the weekend activities on Friday, at 3 p.m, featuring 400 classic cars, live music and food. This year, the show will take place at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center behind the Hilton Paper Valley.

The Octoberfest celebrations begin on Saturday, September 27, at 9 a.m. in the Houdini Plaza with a ceremonial toast and traditional polka performance by Copper Box.

A full day of entertainment on College Avenue will follow. Musical acts announced in this year's lineup are below:

West College stage

11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: American Platinum

1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Road Trip

3 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.: The Glam Band



Division Street stage

10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: Doozey

12 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Spicy Tie Band

3 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.: Too Hype Crew



Superior Street stage

11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: PUDGE

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.: Leading the Blind

3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.: Trash Pandas



Houdini Plaza stage

9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: Copper Box

12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.: Appleton Rock School

2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Verona Grove

4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.: The Cool Waters Band



Morrison Street plaza

10 a.m. - 10:40 a.m.: Amelia Ford Band

11 a.m. - 11:40 a.m.: More Then Merry

12 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.: Michael Grabner & The Ghosts of Electricity

1 p.m. - 2 p.m.: Tom Thiel Trio

2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Brad Bordini Band

4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.: The Kurt Gunn Band

This year, organizers say bars and wristband booths are going cashless. Guest will be able to pay with credit or debit cards and mobile payment options to reduce wait times. Food and arts & crafts vendors will continue to accept cash and cards, but cash is preferred to help reduce credit card fees for vendors.

Additionally, a VIP Experience will be offered this year. A private lounge at the Fox Cities Chamber will offer a retreat from crowds, private bathrooms, discounted beer tickets and other exclusive perks. More information on how to purchase tickets will be announced soon, organizers say.

Appleton's Octoberfest is a celebration held in downtown Appleton, in the fourth week of September, since 1981. Event representatives say the festivities bring over 200,000 attendees every year to enjoy local food, music, arts and entertainment, while supporting small businesses and nonprofits.