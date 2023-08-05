Appleton's Mile of Music marks the 10-year milestone with the return of the Mile of Music Bus

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton, a city known for music, is hosting its 10th annual Mile of Music festival this weekend.

What began as an experimental venture a decade ago has now become a celebrated tradition, drawing music enthusiasts from far and wide.

Dave Willems and the Mile of Music team took a chance ten years ago when they decided to start this festival in Appleton.

“Appleton’s always been a pretty musical city. I think that's one of the things we looked at when we decided to try to the festival,” said Willems.

A local musician, Walt Hamburger, shared his experience, emphasizing that before Mile of Music, playing original music was challenging.

“When this festival started, I was a little shocked with its success, because up to that point playing original music was not something that you could necessarily book, at venues, and then make any kind of money or do like as a job,” said Hamburger.

The success and impact of Mile of Music have kept Walt coming back to perform year after year. He said that the festival has become an important part of his musical journey, and he can't imagine not participating in it.

“Because of the mile of music, what they brought to the city, people just came out,” said Hamburger.

One of the unique features of Mile of Music is the Valley Transit Mile of Music Bus. While it had been absent from the event for a few years, its return this year has been met with excitement.

"I think it’s really fun," said one festival-goer, who volunteers at the event. "I come to listen to music, and I’ve never had a chance to catch the bus."

Whether you're listening from the ground at Mile of Music or enjoying the lively bus performances, you can hear Appleton singing all weekend long.