Appleton's 52nd Christmas parade is a glittering tradition lighting up College Ave.

Tuesday night is the 52nd annual Christmas parade in Appleton, and the city tells me that this is their biggest one yet. I'm your Appleton neighborhood reporter Olivia Acree with everything you need to know.

The parade travels down College Ave from State Street to Drew Street and starts at 7. But parade committee member Meghan Warner says you’ll want to get here much before then and that people start lining the streets as early as noon.

“There’s tradition so people come down they stake their claim, and they make a day out of it and have a great time to support the local businesses downtown,” said Warner.

For Warner, the parade holds tradition and family ties.

“My grandfather was parade chairman many many years ago and then after that my father took over in the 80s,” said Warner.

Now she’s on the committee with her brother and they try to make every year even better than the last.

“This year we had over 115 applications and actually this is the biggest parade we’ve ever had with 85 units,” said Warner.

85 groups and around 80,000 people coming to watch.

“When you see the angels lit up downtown on College Avenue and you see all these units come to life it’s just amazing and it’s great to see the community come together and enjoy,” said Warner.

In Appleton, Olivia Acree NBC 26.