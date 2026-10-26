APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton homeowners could see a small reduction in the city's portion of their property taxes next year, but proposed increases in utility and service fees are raising questions about whether residents will feel any financial relief.

The city's proposed 2027 budget totals more than $224 million, with millions of dollars set aside for infrastructure improvements, flood mitigation and City Hall renovations.

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Appleton's $224 million budget raises questions about costs for residents

For Appleton resident Alyssa Thrasher, the concern isn't just how much the city plans to spend — it's whether those investments address the needs of people living in the community.

"We don't need a new coat of paint. We need to help our citizens," Thrasher said.

The proposal includes approximately $10 million for streets and utilities at Wilden Portfolio Park, $4 million for flood mitigation projects and $1.8 million for City Hall office renovations.

Thrasher questions whether some of that money could be better spent addressing the financial challenges residents face.

But Mayor Jake Woodford says the $224 million figure doesn't tell the entire story.

"That $224 million [is] a big number, but that represents the entire city of Appleton government and all of our associated expenditures," Woodford said.

The mayor explained that the total includes spending across city operations such as water, wastewater, parking and Valley Transit. Those operations have their own funding sources, meaning the entire budget is not paid for through property taxes.

Property tax savings could be offset by rising fees

Under the proposed budget, the city's portion of the property tax bill for a home valued at $250,000 in the Outagamie County portion of Appleton could decrease by approximately $30, assuming the property's assessed value remains unchanged.

However, residents could see increases in other city charges. The proposal calls for a 4% sewer rate increase and a 7.7% increase in garbage cart fees.

For Sara Rabideau, owner of Casting On in downtown Appleton, those increases are difficult to overlook.

"The $30 that I'm gonna get off of my taxes, doesn't cover an extra $100 on my utility bill," Rabideau said.

The additional $100 is Rabideau's personal estimate, not a projected increase provided by the city.

Her concern reflects a larger question surrounding the budget: Even if property taxes remain relatively steady, will rising costs elsewhere continue to put pressure on residents?

Woodford says the city is dealing with many of those same financial challenges.

"So those same forces that are acting on household budgets are also impacting the city government," Woodford said.

He says the proposed budget is intended to maintain essential city services while making investments that will benefit Appleton in the years ahead.

Among those investments is infrastructure at Wilden Portfolio Park, which Woodford says is intended to support development and expand the city's tax base.

"And having a strong, robust and really growing tax base benefits everybody in the community in the long run," Woodford said.

Balancing immediate needs with long-term investments

For residents like Thrasher, however, the immediate financial impact remains a priority.

As a renter, she says changes to property taxes don't necessarily provide the same relief as keeping everyday expenses affordable.

"All of the utilities, that's what actually affects me," Thrasher said.

Woodford acknowledges that developing the budget requires difficult decisions about which projects and services the city can afford to support.

"The hardest part of this job is, being aware of and seeing all of the need in our community and not having the resources to do all of it," Woodford said.

Residents will have an opportunity to share their concerns and ask questions during the city's budget listening session on Thursday, Oct. 29.

The city will then hold a budget workshop on Saturday, Oct. 31, when council members and department heads will review the proposal and consider potential changes.

The Appleton Common Council is expected to take its final vote on the 2027 budget on Nov. 11.