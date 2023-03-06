Appleton YMCA evacuated due to hazardous gas

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton YMCA was evacuated at 11:47 a.m. Sunday due to a mix of pool chemicals creating a reaction and releasing chlorine gas.

Individuals reported having a difficult time breathing and also reported they smelled chlorine while at 218 East Lawrence Street as released by the Appleton Fire Department.

The hazardous materials team responded and started an investigation. It was noted that pool chemicals had been mixed, resulting in a reaction releasing chlorine gas. Hazardous materials team members made several entries to the poll chemical storage area to assess and remove the reacting chemicals.

Officials say that four people were evaluated on scene and were not transported to the hospital by the fire department. One person did seek treatment and transported themselves to a local hospital.

All removed chemicals were placed in the care of a disposal contractor; all responding units were clear of the location around 4:30 p.m.

Further details have not been released at this time.