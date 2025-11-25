Appleton woman sentenced to life for killing boyfriend

APPLETON (NBC 26) — An Appleton woman was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for the stabbing death of her boyfriend.

An Outagamie County judge ruled Samantha Krebs, 40, will not be eligible for extended supervision until she has served 36 years for killing Joey Carnot.

Krebs was found guilty by a jury of first-degree intentional homicide in September. Prosecutors described the killing as "fueled by manipulation, addiction and control" according to CourtTV, which closely covered the case.

Krebs was facing a mandatory life sentence under Wisconsin law. Judge Vincent Biskupic had to decide whether she would ever be eligible for extended supervision — Wisconsin's equivalent of parole.

Several people who were close to Carnot spoke in court prior to the judge's ruling. Carnot's sister detailed changes in his appearance and behavior during his relationship with Krebs, whom she called a "cold-hearted manipulator."

Krebs also spoke at the sentencing, saying she loved Carnot and that she made "tragic decisions" while "high and in shock." She insisted she is not responsible for Carnot's death but admitted to poor choices.

According to a criminal complaint, in July 2024 friends found Carnot with stabbing wounds in the apartment he shared with Krebs. Krebs was also at the apartment and allegedly told those friends, "Just tell the police he stabbed himself," before leaving.

Biskupic sentenced Krebs to life in prison with eligibility for extended supervision after 36 years, adding that he hopes she uses the coming decades in custody “to do something different.”

Court TV, which is owned by the EW Scripps Company, contributed to this report.