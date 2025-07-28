Appleton veteran turns 107, served in WWII

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A local veteran turned 107 last week, and a special birthday celebration was held at the Appleton VA clinic on Monday.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affair, Clarence Zahringer was a nurse in the Army Air Corps during World War II, caring for sick and wounded soldiers while stationed in England. He married in 1944 and attended barber school in Green Bay.

Zahringer moved to Sherwood in 1954, where he still resides, and ran a barbershop until he was over 100 years old. He continues to cut hair to this day and is thankful for all the support.

"Well, I feel overwhelmed by all the attention that is given to me. I don't know if I deserve it or not, but I'll take it," said Zahringer.

The veteran also served as a supervisor for the Town of Harrison and was one of the founding members of the Village of Sherwood upon its incorporation in 1968, serving as Sherwood's village president for 20 years.

The special birthday celebration took place on Monday afternoon at the John H. Bradley VA clinic in Appleton, with cake, a presentation of a commemorative coin, and a letter issued by the Secretary of Veterans Affair Doug Collins.