Appleton Veteran honored with Congressional Gold Medal

APPLETON (NBC 26) — At the ripe age of 14, Armin Barth joined the armed forces during World War Two. He served as a Merchant Mariner, a branch of the military known to be the target of many enemy attacks during the war. Barth put his schooling aside to serve the country.

"His education was cut short because of the war and he always maintained a focus on education and preached that gospel to his sons, his daughters, and his grandkids, " said Congressman Mike Gallagher, who was there to speak at the ceremony.

His grandson Rick Hojan got the ball rolling and Appleton West High School honored Armin with a high school diploma.

"It was wonderful," Barth said. "I've thought of it a lot of times, but it is wonderful I got my high school diploma."

Armin, who thought the meeting today was only "family dinner," still had one huge award on the way.

In 2020, Congress passed an at to award all World War Two Merchant Mariners with the Congressional Gold Medal—an elite honor given to very few citizens.

"Our nation is safer, northeast Wisconsin is better because of his service," Gallagher said to the crowd. "I encourage members of this body to join me in honoring Mr. Armin Barth for his selfless commitment and service. Mr. Armin Barth is deserving of the highest degree of recognition."

For all the honor that Barth received today, he was incredibly happy it was spent around family and friends.

"I was just living a life like everybody else, not knowing what it's going to bring tomorrow. And everything, well, it's getting good," Barth said.

