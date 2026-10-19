APPLETON (NBC 26) — Decorated trunks, Halloween costumes and plenty of candy brought families together in Appleton on Sunday, but one local church is using the holiday festivities to connect neighbors with resources they may not know are available.

First Congregational United Church of Christ hosted its fourth annual Trunk or Treat, welcoming families for an afternoon of trick-or-treating, bounce houses, games and a free lunch.

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Appleton Trunk or Treat connects families with community resources

While children made their way from trunk to trunk collecting candy, several local nonprofits were doing more than handing out treats.

Organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters and Habitat for Humanity participated in the event, sharing information about programs, volunteer opportunities and services available to families throughout the community.

Sarah Wilterdink, the church's pastor of children, youth and intergenerational ministries, said inviting these organizations is one way the church hopes to connect neighbors with valuable resources.

"We chose to ask them to come as kind of being a good neighbor for the people around to see what's available in our community that they might not know about," Wilterdink said.

The event typically features between 15 and 30 decorated trunks, with church members, volunteers and community organizations working together to make the celebration possible.

But Wilterdink said the impact of bringing these groups together can extend beyond a single afternoon of Halloween activities.

"There's so many amazing things out there that people don't realize... There's a lot of families that, I think, struggle and sometimes don't realize how much help is out there for different unique things," Wilterdink said.

For families facing challenges, something as simple as a conversation at a decorated trunk could introduce them to an organization offering the support they need.

And for those looking to give back, the event also provides an opportunity to learn about ways to volunteer or support local nonprofits.

With the help of church members and community volunteers, the annual celebration continues to offer families a place to enjoy Halloween traditions while building connections with their neighbors.

What starts with costumes and candy could lead to something much more meaningful — a stronger connection to the community around them.