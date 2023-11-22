Appleton to Acapulco: One man's journey to help his hometown after Hurricane Otis

Ulises Siguenza, originally from Acapulco and residing in Appleton, took action after Hurricane Otis devastated his hometown.

It’s been about a month since Hurricane Otis hit Acapulco Mexico, devastating the resort city.

“Garbage and debris from all these houses it’s just all over,” said Siguenza.

From Appleton to Acapulco...

“People still are looking for their family members,” said Siguenza.

One man is doing what he can to help.

“My name is Ulises Siguenza. Acapulco is my hometown,” said Siguenza.

The only member of his family living in the U.S., Siguenza remembers October 25th vividly.

“I woke up and I had a text from my sister, saying, hey, it's raining pretty badly, but we're okay,” said Siguenza.

Confused, he looked for more information.

“I'm trying to communicate with my family. I'm not getting any connection,” said Siguenza. “I went to the weather channel, and they were talking about this unprecedented hurricane.”

There was no way in or out of Acapulco and no way to check on his family.

“It wasn't until the second day that I got a text from my sister saying hey, we're okay,” said Siguenza. “She's telling me without water we don’t have a whole lot of food.”

Unable to talk on the phone, he did something better.

“I told my mom right away like, I'm coming,” said Siguenza.

He went to Acapulco and brought with him all the money he’s raised from a GoFundMe he started.

“There's a lot of people that lost a lot. You can see through it I mean this guy is making his bed,” said Siguenza.

Ulises said his home city is always filled with music all hours of the night. But last week all he heard was the sound of glass crunching.

“Nights were very tough,” said Siguenza.

But little by little, they’re picking up the pieces. He started this GoFundMe to get families in need direct donations.

“This money that I'm raising is going to be directly handed to the people in need, with support from my family,” said Siguenza.

He’s raised more than $3,000 so far and a little is going a long way in Acapulco.

“If somebody can donate $5, it could probably be a meal for a day for a whole family,” said Siguenza.

