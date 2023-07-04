Appleton residential fire causes $125,000 in damages

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A duplex garage fire has made two homes in Appleton uninhabitable.

The Appleton Fire Department released crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 100 block of Northbreeze Drive at 10:00 p.m. Monday night.

Initial calls to the department indicated that smoke and flames were visible from a garage. Upon arrival, crews report the first engine company found heavy fire in a duplex garage.

Using multiple water lines to extinguish the fire, crews searched the living areas of the duplex units for occupants. According to the fire department, one resident was evaluated on scene by Gold Cross Ambulance but not transported for treatment.

The fire has made both residences of the duplex uninhabitable and caused $125,000 worth of damages.

Those who were displaced due to the fire are being assisted by The American Red Cross.

The fire remains under investigation with the cause yet to be determined.