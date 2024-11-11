Appleton Police seeking community help to identify armed robbery suspect

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton Police say they need the community's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

The robbery happened Saturday at about 9:05 p.m. Police say a man entered a business in the 1900 block of E. Wisconsin Ave., showed a weapon, and demanded money. Police say the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and ran away from the store.

Officers were able to secure the area. Police say nobody was hurt.

If anyone has additional information related to the armed robbery, they are asked to called Appleton PD Investigator Rosetti at (920) 832-5574.