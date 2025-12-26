Appleton Police seek to identify suspect in Christmas Day vehicle thefts

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in vehicle thefts that occurred in the early morning hours of Christmas Day in the 1300 block of East Fremont Street.

In a Facebook post, the department released security camera footage of an individual police believe may be connected to the thefts from vehicles that occurred December 25.

Police said the suspect appeared to be targeting vehicles in the neighborhood.

The department is asking residents to share the information with friends, family and coworkers to help identify the person. Police are also seeking additional security camera footage or images from the area during that time frame.

Anyone who can assist with information for the investigation is asked to call the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500 and reference case number A25064546.

This story was reported by a journalist with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.