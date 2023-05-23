Appleton Police release 2022 Use of Force Report

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Police Department released its annual Use of Force Report for 2022.

Each year the report details the events leading up to and following any cases that involve the use of force and the actions of the officers involved.

General assault and battery to officer arrests increased to 11 cases in 2022, higher than the 10-year average of 9.2.

Seventy individuals were classified as an increased risk to the officers due to physical non-compliance which required intervention.

Use of force increased to 70 instances with 46 different officers involved in these cases.

The rise in the use of force was still around the five-year average, however, it was around 10% higher than the 10-year average.

Calls increased dramatically in 2022 partially due to the trend of increasing number of welfare checks and mental health-related calls.

Just over two uses of force were required for every 100 arrests made by Appleton Police.

Juvenile arrests also increased by around 36% but remained well below the 10-year average.

Overall, the 19 officer injury reports were a significant increase over 2021, but in line with the 5-year average.

The full Use of Force Review is available on the Appleton Police Department's website.

