Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodAppleton

Actions

Appleton Police now investigating Briarcliff Drive shooting as homicide

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 12:39 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 13:39:32-05

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton Police are now investigating a shooting as a homicide, authorities announced Friday.

The Outagamie County Coroner's Office and the Appleton Police Department have identified Paul A. Rhoads as the victim in the incident. He lived in Appleton.

An autopsy will be completed by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Police don't believe this is a random crime.

Those with information about this incident are encouraged to contact Appleton Police Investigator Yule at 920-832-5500. No arrests have been made at this point in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!