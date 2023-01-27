Appleton Police now investigating Briarcliff Drive shooting as homicide

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton Police are now investigating a shooting as a homicide, authorities announced Friday.

The Outagamie County Coroner's Office and the Appleton Police Department have identified Paul A. Rhoads as the victim in the incident. He lived in Appleton.

An autopsy will be completed by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Police don't believe this is a random crime.

Those with information about this incident are encouraged to contact Appleton Police Investigator Yule at 920-832-5500. No arrests have been made at this point in the investigation.