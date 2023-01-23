Appleton Police investigating south side shooting

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on the city's southside Sunday night at 8:06 p.m.

In a release from the Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive for a report of a male found bleeding in the middle of the road.

Officers located a 56-year-old man from Appleton with significant injuries that reflected a gunshot wound. Initial responding officers provided medical treatment until the victim was transported to an area hospital.

The man sustained serious injuries and remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Appleton Police Department, Investigator Yule at 920-832-5500.

