Appleton police investigating serious motorcycle crash

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A motorcyclist has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash in Appleton Saturday morning.

Appleton police are investigating the single-vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred near the intersection of South Memorial Drive and Gmeiner Road.

According to officials, the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No other individuals were injured in the incident.

Police say there are no indications that the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the motorcycle crash is ongoing.

