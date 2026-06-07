Appleton police investigate shooting at Arbutus Park that injured a teenager

A teenager was shot at Arbutus Park in Appleton, Wisconsin, early Sunday morning in what investigators describe as a targeted incident.

Appleton police officers responded to Arbutus Park, located at 556 W. Packard St., at about 1:45 a.m. on June 7, 2026, after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a person who had been shot.

Officers arrived and located a teenage juvenile who had sustained a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation determined the shooting was a targeted incident involving groups of people known to each other. No arrest has been made.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Appleton Police Department at (920) 832-5500.

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