Appleton Police Chief Polly Olson to retire

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton Police Chief Polly Olson is set to retire after 26 years of service, the Appleton Police Department (APD) announced Tuesday.

According to the department, Chief Olsen announced the news last week and said her anticipated retirement date is Jan. 4, 2027. She will continue to serve until a commission selects the next chief.

“This has not been an easy decision, because this department and each of you mean so much to me," Chief Olson said. Serving alongside such dedicated, professional, and compassionate people has been one of the greatest honors of my career.”

According to APD, Olsen was hired in 2001 as a patrol officer and served as a school resource officer, lieutenant, captain, and was the department's first female assistant chief, eventually becoming the first female police chief for the city of Appleton in January of 2023.

