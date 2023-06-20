Watch Now
Appleton PD seeks help in identifying armed robbery suspect

Posted at 11:06 AM, Jun 20, 2023
APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a recent armed robbery.

In order to gather crucial information, the Appleton Police Department has released video related to the robbery that occurred on June 12 in the 2800 block of East Newberry Street.

The Police Department is asking the community carefully observe the suspect's clothing items, mannerisms, and walking/running gait shown in the video as those details may be crucial in identifying the individual.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. Kuether at 920-832-5933.

