Appleton man killed in Dodge County crash

DODGE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 63-year-old Appleton man was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Highway A and County Highway W in Dodge County, authorities said.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around 2:27 p.m. to the collision in the town of Oak Grove. Investigators said the man was driving a 2007 Honda CR‑V eastbound on County Highway W when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2023 Volvo semi hauling an empty milk tank trailer.

The Honda driver was ejected from the vehicle. First responders attempted life‑saving measures, but he died at the scene, officials said.

The semi’s driver, a 64-year-old Reedsville man, was not injured.

Emergency crews from the Juneau Fire Department, Juneau EMS, Horicon Fire Department, Beaver Dam paramedics, the Dodge County Emergency Response Team, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted at the scene.

Authorities are withholding the victim’s name pending family notification. The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.

