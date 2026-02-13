Appleton man arrested on 100 counts related to child pornography

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Alec J. Rowley, 29, was arrested in Appleton on 100 felony counts related to child pornography, the Appleton Police Department said in a news release.

Rowley was wanted in Polk County, Florida, on a felony warrant for 100 counts related to distribution of child pornography. He was arrested on Friday at his home in the 800 block of North Drew St. in Appleton.

Police say Rowley was booked into the Outagamie County Jail pending extradition to Florida.

"At this time, there is no evidence to suggest any children in the Appleton area were harmed," Appleton Police said. "Because this is an active criminal case, no additional details will be released at this time."

Police urges anyone with information related to this case to contact their department.