APPLETON (NBC 26) — A 61-year-old Appleton man was arrested Friday on suspicion of his eighth operating while intoxicated offense after authorities say he struck a Wisconsin State Patrol squad car.

A state trooper responded to a report of a vehicle swerving across the road and nearly hitting other vehicles, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The trooper located the vehicle on Evergreen Drive near State Highway 47 as it was turning into an Arby's parking lot.

Authorities say the driver drove onto the curb of the restaurant's drive-thru lane as the trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver then allegedly put his vehicle in reverse to get off the curb, striking the front of the trooper's squad car.

The State Patrol says the trooper noticed signs of impairment while speaking with the driver. After conducting field sobriety tests, the trooper determined the man was impaired.

A review of the man's driving record revealed seven previous OWI convictions, according to authorities.

The man was taken to the Outagamie County Jail, where he was being held on suspicion of eighth-offense OWI, a felony.

Authorities say a blood draw was taken, but the results are pending.

Formal charges had not been filed at the time of the release. NBC 26 has chosen not to name the driver because he has not yet been formally charged.