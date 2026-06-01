Appleton man arrested after alleged attempt to burn Pride flag

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A man was arrested Monday morning in Appleton after allegedly attempting to set a Pride flag on fire, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they saw a man tampering with flags outside the courthouse in Appleton around 10 a.m. Monday. Authorities said the man removed the Pride flag from the pole, laid it on the ground, and began to cover it with gasoline.

Officials confronted and stopped the man before he lit the flag, deputies said.

The suspect was identified as Steven William Paltzer, 49, of Appleton. He was booked into the Outagamie County Jail with formal charges pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said that because Paltzer was uncooperative, his booking photo is not yet available.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. James Wall at (920) 832‑5498 or James.Wall@Outagamie.gov.