Appleton isn’t immune to the “triple threat;” How respiratory viruses are hitting this neighborhood

Appleton Public Health says we’ve been seeing the highest numbers of illnesses recently.

Fox Valley moms weigh in on how they’re keeping their kids healthy.

The “triple threat” of Covid Flu and RSV hit hard this winter. I'm Olivia Acree, your Appleton neighborhood reporter. Experts now say the threat is easing and it’s easier for kids to be kids again.

The “triple threat” of Covid Flu and RSV is a hot topic. Especially for moms like Morgan Blake and Bobbi Christman.

“We are still trying to be cautious and bathe in hand sanitizer occasionally. But we still have to go out there and they still have to have fun and be kids,” said Blake.

So, it's a day at the Building for Kids' Children's Museum. Appleton health officer, Chuck Sepers, says the level of viruses here, like the state and country, is on the decline.

“We're starting to see some tapering off of all three of those. However, you know, we are at the highest point that we've seen yet this season,” says Sepers.

Which he says is typical after the holidays. But pediatrician Thomas Huffer says one thing's different this January causing RSV numbers to dip.

“Social distancing and masking. That seemed to cause a great decrease in the number of kids that got RSV during those years and so there were a lot of kids that never had RSV and last year seemed to be the year everybody got it,” said Dr. Huffer.

Huffer says vaccines are also making an impact.

“Moms can get the vaccine and protect themselves from RSV, grandparents can chip in as well and get the vaccine,” said Dr. Huffer.

But RSV vaccines are not readily available for babies. So, Dr. Huffer says not to rely on it.

“There isn't any treatment available for RSV, so prevention is really the best strategy,” said Dr. Huffer.

Is similar to the Fox Valley moms.

“Try to be prepared for when those moments strike,” said Christman.

Experts want people to be cautious of health 101 -- get vaccinated, wash your hands, and stay home if you feel sick.