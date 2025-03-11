Appleton International Airport to open three new gates ahead of NFL Draft in Green Bay

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton International Airport is making some big moves ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, preparing for a wave of NFL Draft travelers and planning for long-term growth.



The airport says three new gates will be open before the 2025 NFL Draft, allowing for more flights during the major event. Once complete, the new concourse will have ten gates and will be nine feet taller to accommodate larger planes.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson says the expansion is vital for the region.

“It accounts for about 3,000 jobs in our community and generates about 700 million dollars worth of economic activity every year,” he said, highlighting the economic output.

But Airport Director Abe Weber says the growth isn’t just for the draft—the airport recorded 1 million travelers last year for the first time in its history.

“Our last big airport expansion happened in 2000, so if we continue to grow, I guess I’d love to say in another 20 years we’ll be doing this again!” he said.

On the building front, Miron Construction is handling the project with a focus on sustainability.

“Connecting people with the environment reduces stress and anxiety," said Sustainable Services Director Theresa Lehman. "Everything from the carpet, to the natural stone, to the wood, to the paints, sealants on the concrete, everything is very 'healthy.'"

Visitors for the draft can also expect new decorations, a beer garden, and a sensory room for those who need a quiet space before flying.

Notably, the airport says the full terminal expansion could be finished as early as late 2025 or early 2026.

